Thursday, April 18, 2024
Minister warns bakers over roti prices

April 18, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Food, Zahir Shah has warned bakers of strict legal action for violating the govern­ment-fixed roti price after the decrease in flour price. 

Speaking to the media, the minister stated that those who charge pric­es higher than the pre­scribed rate for bread will face legal action, in­cluding fines and arrest. 

He mentioned that the Roti price has been de­creased following the re­duction in wheat price, with the price of 100 grams of bread set at 15 rupees and the price of 200 grams of bread set at 30 rupees.

