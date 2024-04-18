Minister warns bakers over roti prices

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Food, Zahir Shah has warned bakers of strict legal action for violating the govern­ment-fixed roti price after the decrease in flour price.

Speaking to the media, the minister stated that those who charge pric­es higher than the pre­scribed rate for bread will face legal action, in­cluding fines and arrest.

He mentioned that the Roti price has been de­creased following the re­duction in wheat price, with the price of 100 grams of bread set at 15 rupees and the price of 200 grams of bread set at 30 rupees.