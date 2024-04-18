National deaf cricket team rewarded with Rs9.5m for winning Deaf T20 World Cup

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar distrib­uted the cheques of Rs 9.5 million among the players and officials of the national deaf cricket team for win­ning the Deaf T20 World Cup, during a ceremony held here at the National Hockey Sta­dium on Wednesday. Secre­tary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Deputy Direc­tor Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present on this occasion. Address­ing a press conference, Faisal Ayub Khokhar said that the national deaf cricket team made the entire nation proud by defeating Sri Lanka in the final of Deaf T20 World Cup at Sharjah last month. “CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz has extended much needed sup­port to the sports and sports community. CM’s love for sports can be gauged from the fact that she has doubled the amount of Sports Endow­ment Fund after assuming her charge. She also doubled the cash prize for deaf crick­et players.” He announced to organize grand Punjab League in which 15 games will be competed from UC level to provincial level. “Pun­jab League will be a suitable platform for all neglected players to demonstrate their sports talent. This league will also play a key role in trac­ing fresh potential players.” He said that Women’s Pink Games are also going to be held in a much better way in the coming weeks. “Punjab CM is taking special inter­est in Women’s Pink Games which will provide a suitable platform to female athletes to showcase their hidden sports talent”. Faisal Ayub Khokhar said that more than 300 mega sports complexes will be de­veloped across the province.