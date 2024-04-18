NDMA, IRC agree to boost coop on disaster resilience, preparedness

ISLAMABAD - The Nation­al Disaster Management Author­ity (NDMA) and the Internation­al Rescue Committee (IRC) have joined hands to enhance cooper­ation on disaster resilience and preparedness in the country.

Both the sides yesterday signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) for the understanding.

Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik witnessed the sign­ing of LoU. Shabnam Baloch, Coun­try Director of IRC-Pakistan and Raza Iqbal signed the LoU on be­half of their respective organiza­tions.

“This initiative marks a signif­icant collaboration between the NDMA, Pakistan’s leading disaster management authority and IRC – a global humanitarian organiza­tion,” says a press release issued here.

In his remarks, the Chairman NDMA said that the Authority’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) had provided a comprehensive outlook on poten­tial hazards and emergencies ex­pected in next six months.

“This crucial information serves as a foundation for the country’s disaster management organiza­tions to strategize and outline their response plans effectively, ensur­ing readiness and swift action in the face of adversity,” he added.

The chairman NDMA called for incorporation of anticipatory ac­tions for resilient interventions in humanitarian organizations’ an­nual plans.

Shabnam Baloch of the IRC-Pa­kistan, on the occasion, expressed her organization’s commitment to the newly formed partnership, stressing the critical significance of collaborative initiatives, tack­ling the multifaceted challenges presented by climate change and natural disasters specifically in the context of Pakistan.

Both the NDMA chairman and the IRC Pakistan Country Director expressed their resolve to advanc­ing the resilience agenda through tri-party partnerships involving relevant state institutions, civil so­ciety, and community voices into decision-making processes.

The scope of the IRC-NDMA col­laboration encompasses joint efforts in strengthening com­munity-based disaster risk man­agement/reduction models, creat­ing toolkit of best practices and the outlook for anticipatory actions. This includes consultations on in­novative programmes and stake­holder engagement for strength­ening resilience in communities, civil society organizations (CSOs), and other local institutions.

According to the LoU, the part­nership involves extending tech­nical assistance for the de­velopment of a multi-sectoral resilience building initiatives, through capacity-building ses­sions for stakeholders and tech­nical support for the robust func­tioning of National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC).

In the realm of policy advoca­cy, NDMA and IRC will collaborate on providing technical support to academic working groups focus­ing on disaster management, pre­paredness, and resilience build­ing upon evidence-based research analyzing existing policy frame­works and alignment with ongo­ing multi-sectoral climate adap­tive efforts.

Both the entities will also jointly host engagements for dissemina­tion of findings and learning with relevant stakeholders nationally and provincially.