Nine held over selling bread on high prices

MUZAFFARGARH - District administration raided and arrested nine people over selling bread on high prices. The price control magistrates as per directions of Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, raided at various ar­eas and checked price and weight of bread at 1,884 hotels and tandoors. The teams imposed Rs41,000 fine on tandoor, naanbai and hotel owners over not providing bread on fixed rates. Likewise, FIRs were also got registered against five outlaws and sealed two hotels over selling bread on high prices.

DACOITS SNATCH MOTORCYCLE,CASH FROM CITIZEN

Two dacoits allegedly snatched a motorcycle, mo­bile phone, and cash Rs47,000 from a citizen in limits of Dairah Deenpana, on Wednesday. According to po­lice sources, a citizen named Abdul Lateef submitted an application with Dairah Deenpana police station in which he maintained that two dacoits intercepted his motorcycle near Head Waluwala and snatched his motorcycle, Rs47,000, and mobile phone. However, the police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, A bus conductor died after alleg­edly falling from a speeding bus, near Kalarwali, district Muzaffargarh. According to Rescue 1122, a bus conductor named Shehbaz (30) son of Elahi Bukash suddenly fell down from a moving bus and crushed under its tyres.