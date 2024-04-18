Our Aim Foundation distributes essential ration packs to 400 deserving families in Tharparkar

LAHORE - Our Aim Foundation, a humani­tarian organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and poverty, has undertaken a significant ini­tiative to support vulnerable com­munities in Tharparkar, Pakistan. In response to the dire condi­tions faced by many families in the region, Our Aim Foundation has conducted a comprehensive ration drive, providing essential food items during Ramazan to 400 deserving families that have im­pacted the lives of 2,000 people.

Tharparkar, known for its harsh climatic conditions and persistent challenges, has long struggled with food insecurity. The recent drought exacerbates the situation, leaving many families without ac­cess to an adequate and nutritious food supply. Recognizing the ur­gent need for assistance, Our Aim Foundation has stepped in to offer support and relief to those most in need. The ration packs dis­tributed by Our Aim Foundation are carefully curated to provide sustenance and nourishment to families facing hunger. Each pack includes essential food items such as wheat flour, rice, lentils, tea, sugar, cooking oil, ghee, salt, ver­micelli, sharbat, and milk powder. These items are vital for meeting the nutritional needs of families and ensuring their well-being during challenging times.

The distribution took place in March and April during Rama­zan, with 400 deserving families from Village Karangri and its vi­cinity being selected based on their urgent need for assistance. Our Aim Foundation remains committed to ensuring that no family in Tharparkar goes hun­gry, and this ration drive demon­strates our commitment to the cause. “We are deeply commit­ted to extending compassion and support to communities in need,” said Nisha Mandani, Founder & President at Our Aim Founda­tion. “Through initiatives like the Tharparkar Ration Drive in Paki­stan, we aim to provide essential relief to families facing hunger and hardship, empowering them to overcome their challenges with dignity and resilience.”