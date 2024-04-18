Our Aim Foundation distributes essential ration packs to 400 deserving families in Tharparkar

LAHORE - Our Aim Foundation, a humanitarian organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and poverty, has undertaken a significant initiative to support vulnerable communities in Tharparkar, Pakistan. In response to the dire conditions faced by many families in the region, Our Aim Foundation has conducted a comprehensive ration drive, providing essential food items during Ramazan to 400 deserving families that have impacted the lives of 2,000 people.
Tharparkar, known for its harsh climatic conditions and persistent challenges, has long struggled with food insecurity. The recent drought exacerbates the situation, leaving many families without access to an adequate and nutritious food supply. Recognizing the urgent need for assistance, Our Aim Foundation has stepped in to offer support and relief to those most in need. The ration packs distributed by Our Aim Foundation are carefully curated to provide sustenance and nourishment to families facing hunger. Each pack includes essential food items such as wheat flour, rice, lentils, tea, sugar, cooking oil, ghee, salt, vermicelli, sharbat, and milk powder. These items are vital for meeting the nutritional needs of families and ensuring their well-being during challenging times.
The distribution took place in March and April during Ramazan, with 400 deserving families from Village Karangri and its vicinity being selected based on their urgent need for assistance. Our Aim Foundation remains committed to ensuring that no family in Tharparkar goes hungry, and this ration drive demonstrates our commitment to the cause. “We are deeply committed to extending compassion and support to communities in need,” said Nisha Mandani, Founder & President at Our Aim Foundation. “Through initiatives like the Tharparkar Ration Drive in Pakistan, we aim to provide essential relief to families facing hunger and hardship, empowering them to overcome their challenges with dignity and resilience.”