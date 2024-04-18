Pak, China long-standing friends: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Wednesday said that Pakistan and China are long-standing friends whose friendship is considered exemplary worldwide.
He expressed these views while talking to the media persons during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural centre in Peshawar. The provincial minister visited various galleries of China Window, signed the friendship wall, and recorded his comments in the guests’ book.
On the occasion, Shah said that the main reason for Pakistan-China relations is the full trust of both countries in each other and helping each other in difficult times. He also said that besides the friendly relationship between the two countries, the economic and cultural relations are also enviable.
In this regard, he referred to CPEC and said that the project is a proud project for the economic development of Pakistan. He said that with the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone, more than two lakh employment opportunities will be created where the factories will be set up. Likewise, Pakistan will also get valuable foreign exchange from exports to Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan.
In response to a question related to law and order, Qasim Shah said that the provincial government and security agencies are using all resources to maintain law and order, and all foreigners, including Chinese, would be provided with all possible security. The minister said that the founder chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, also wanted to build better relations with China, but some circles tried to create misunderstandings in which they did not succeed.
Regarding Chinese cultural centre established in Peshawar, he said that the China Window has given the people of Peshawar and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an opportunity to come closer to their Chinese brothers and sisters, and they believe that the message of friendship to the Chinese people from Peshawar is commendable, while the Chinese language teaching program in China Window is also commendable.
The minister on behalf of the provincial government assured that Pakistan-China relations, especially at the public level, are rich for communication and cooperation will be provided.
Earlier, they were briefed about China Window and were told that the centre of Pakistan-China friendship has been visited by more than two lakh people in a short time. China Window has played an important role in Pakistan-China friendship.