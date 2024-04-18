PPP, PML-N parliamentary delegation in Beijing to boost ties

ISLAMABAD - A joint parliamentary delegation of the ruling part­ners Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Paki­stan Muslim League (Nawaz) is in Beijing aiming to boost ties further. Yesterday, the parliamentary delegation of PPP and PML-N met with the Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Sun Hanyin. Leading the delegation are for­mer Federal Minister and Member of National As­sembly Syed Murtaza Mahmud and Rana Iradat Khan. The delegation includes Malika Reza, Hasan Murtaza, Nida Khadro, and Qasim Naveed Qamar. Hina Pervez Butt, Mahwish Sultana, and other leaders are also part of the delegation.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), trade, and bilateral relations. “Pakistan views its relation­ship and cooperation with China with great impor­tance. CPEC is a crucial project that will benefit not only Pakistan but also China itself,” emphasized Syed Murtaza Mahmud at the meeting. He added: “Some elements in certain countries are conduct­ing activities against Chinese nationals to disrupt relations. These elements are not just enemies of China but also hindrances to Pakistan’s progress. Mahmud said Pakistan and China will work togeth­er to tackle these hostile elements. “The Pakistani government is working diligently to ensure full se­curity for Chinese nationals,” he said.