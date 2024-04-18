Thursday, April 18, 2024
President summons Senate session on April 22

Web Desk
9:07 PM | April 18, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the Senate on April 22, Monday, at 05:00 pm.

The president summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

On Thursday, the president in his all-encompassing address to the joint session of parliament, touched the major national and international matters and challenges from economy, poverty, social welfare, women empowerment and foreign policy to Kashmir and Palestine as well as climate change.

He called for turning over a new leaf and making a fresh start, emphasising the need for a meaningful dialogue, parliamentary consensus and fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and political reconciliation to do away with the polarisation and overcome the challenges pervading the country.

