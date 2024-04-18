Punjab changes school timings for summer season

The Punjab government has revised school timings for summer season in order to prevent children and staff from scorching hot weather.

As per the notification, the schools in Punjab will remain open from 7:45am to 1:15pm while the regular classes would conclude at 11:45am on Fridays.

Subsequently, the double-shift schools will remain open from 7:45am to 12:15pm, and from 12:45pm to 5:15pm across the province, the notification said.

Earlier, the provincial education department announced changing the school timings for winter season which was taken into effect from February to April 15 in view of extreme cold wave.

During the extreme cold wave, the regular classes were being held from 8:30am to 2:30pm in boys’ schools in the provincial capital and other cities while the classes in girls’ schools were being organised from 8:15am to 2:15pm.