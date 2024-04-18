Thursday, April 18, 2024
Punjab CM taking steps for public welfare: Ex-minister

Our Staff Reporter
April 18, 2024
Islamabad

ATTOCK   -    Former Provincial Min­ister and member of the Dis­trict Monitoring Committee in Attock, Jahangir Khanza­da, has lauded Chief Minis­ter Punjab Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in ensuring the welfare of the province’s people. During a meeting attended by DC Attock Rao Atif Raza, Additional Depu­ty Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, As­sistant Commissioner At­tock Shaughta Jabeen, Meer Naveed Akhtar, and oth­er officers, discussions re­volved around the recent re­duction in flour bag prices. The district administration has consequently set new prices for tandoori bread and naan under the Price Control Ordinance, with no­tifications issued and meas­ures underway for their implementation. Price mag­istrates and related officers are actively inspecting tan­doors and hotels across the district and tehsils. In light of the reduced prices, noti­fications have been issued specifying Pateer Roti at Rs 16 and Naan at Rs 20, ac­companied by special in­structions for price magis­trates and related officers to ensure compliance.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1713424722.jpg

