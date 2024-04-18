Punjab CM taking steps for public welfare: Ex-minister

ATTOCK - Former Provincial Minister and member of the District Monitoring Committee in Attock, Jahangir Khanzada, has lauded Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in ensuring the welfare of the province’s people. During a meeting attended by DC Attock Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Assistant Commissioner Attock Shaughta Jabeen, Meer Naveed Akhtar, and other officers, discussions revolved around the recent reduction in flour bag prices. The district administration has consequently set new prices for tandoori bread and naan under the Price Control Ordinance, with notifications issued and measures underway for their implementation. Price magistrates and related officers are actively inspecting tandoors and hotels across the district and tehsils. In light of the reduced prices, notifications have been issued specifying Pateer Roti at Rs 16 and Naan at Rs 20, accompanied by special instructions for price magistrates and related officers to ensure compliance.