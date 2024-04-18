Punjab govt decides to amend Local Govt Act to remove discrepancies

LAHORE - Punjab government Wednesday decided to amend the the Local Government Act 2022 to remove the discrepancies while the proposals would be sought from all the concern departments for the amendments. This was decided in the second meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization presided over by the Provincial Minister Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman here at Civil Secretariat Durbar Hall. Further, a committee will be formed to review the proposed amendments in the Local Government Act 2022. Other participants of the meeting included Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique and Information Minister Punjab Uzma Bukhari and secretaries of the relevant departments. The meeting discussed a five-point agenda including amendments to the Local Government Act 2022, appointment of administrators, approval for establishment of cement factories, approval of two technical experts for Ravai Urban Development Board and nominations for Vice Chancellor and Rector at Lahore Garrison University and Imperial College of Business Studies. The meeting decided that the clearance from all relevant departments including Irrigation, Local Government, Environment and Industries besides Law, Livestock and Wildlife Life will be ensured to approve the establishment of cement plants. Further, the Higher Education Department instructed to propose amendments in the Universities Act to monitor the affairs of private universities. Mujtaba said that in view of water shortage, unnecessary expansion of cement plants or establishment of new cement factories cannot be approved without feasibility study. For approval of cement plants, the committee members will personally inspect the sites. The Irrigation Department will take legal action against those who use more than the prescribed amount of water in the approved cement factories. In view of the effects of cement plants on livestock and the environment, Sohaib Ahmad Malik emphasized the need for clearance from all relevant departments before the establishment of plants and said that the purpose of clearance from relevant departments before the establishment of industries is not to ban industrialization but to ensure the protection of natural environment and livestock.