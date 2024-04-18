Rupee sheds 10 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 10 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.39 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.29. However, ac­cording to the Forex Associ­ation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open mar­ket stood at Rs277.3 and Rs280.15 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 32 paisas to close at Rs295.85 against the last-day closing of Rs295.53, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained un­changed to close at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of 76 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.77 com­pared to the last closing of Rs346.01. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Ri­yal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs75.80 and Rs74.21 respectively.