Sialkot District Jail enhances medical services for inmates under Punjab CM’s directives

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain reaffirmed the commitment to provid­ing top-notch medical care to inmates at District Jail Sialkot, in alignment with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The Dis­trict Prison Health Council of Sialkot has initiated comprehensive measures to ensure uninterrupted access to medical services round the clock, includ­ing the provision of essential medicines and diag­nostic equipment such as X-ray facilities, adhering strictly to standard operating procedures (SOPs). Speaking at the District Prison Health Council meeting held in the conference room, Deputy Com­missioner Zulqarnain emphasised the importance of health screenings and immediate drug testing for new inmates upon their entry into the facility. He further directed the concerned authorities to establish a duty roster for specialised medical pro­fessionals, including ophthalmologists, gynecolo­gists, cardiologists, surgeons, and psychiatrists, to ensure regular visits and consultations as per the jail’s requirements. Additionally, arrangements have been made to facilitate ambulance services by Rescue 1122 during health emergencies, with plans underway to formalise an agreement be­tween the jail and the rescue department. Monthly reports and recommendations regarding medical services provided to prisoners will be meticulously compiled and forwarded to the Punjab government for review and assessment. The initiative garnered praise from various medical professionals includ­ing Dr Shizaz Mir, Dr Saeed Zari, Surgeon Abdul Ba­sit, Dr Abbas Khokhar, Dr Waqar Younis, Dr Khalid Butt, Dr Sheraz, Blood Bank Incharge Dr Aamir, and MS Government Social Security Hospital Dr Adnan Malik, highlighting the collective efforts aimed at ensuring better medical facilities for inmates.