Smuggling ofnon-custom paid tyres thwarted

DG KHAN - Local police claimed to have thwarted smuggling of non-custom paid tyres worth lacs of rupees. An official spokesperson said Sakhi Server police station checked vehicles passing through the check post. While monitoring closely it was discovered that a huge cashe of tyres made of the foreign country were being smuggled into the district. The police seized the entire stock and handed over to the custom authority. The accused driving the vehicle was also arrested but the police did not reveal identity of him.