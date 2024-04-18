Thursday, April 18, 2024
Smuggling ofnon-custom paid tyres thwarted

Staff Reporter
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DG KHAN   -   Local police claimed to have thwarted smuggling of non-custom paid tyres worth lacs of rupees. An official spokes­person said Sakhi Server police station checked ve­hicles passing through the check post. While monitor­ing closely it was discovered that a huge cashe of tyres made of the foreign coun­try were being smuggled into the district. The police seized the entire stock and handed over to the custom authority. The accused driv­ing the vehicle was also ar­rested but the police did not reveal identity of him.

Staff Reporter

