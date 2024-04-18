SPSC starts viva of competitive exams 2020

HYDERABAD - Sindh Public Service Commission has started viva of the students participated in the competitive exami­nation 2020, from April 17, in the Regional Office Karachi. In the first phase, viva examination was conducted from 15 candidates, a press release said issued by Sindh Public Service Commission here.

In the first phase, the CCE written exam was held in November 2020, in which a total of 1380 candi­dates participated.

After the completion of the exam process, the inspection process started, during which, the Sindh High Court Hyderabad bench suspended all the activities of the Commission. After the suspension orders, several scheduled written and oral examinations were postponed.

Later, SPSC Chairperson Muhammad Waseem conducted the re-examination in compliance with the court order, issuing instructions to complete the written results after completing the process.