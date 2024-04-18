Stefanos Tsitsipas advances in Barcelona

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Austrian Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Wednesday in Spain.

Tsitsipas, of Greece, won points on 69 percent of his first serves and cashed in five of eight break opportunities to win in one hour, 38 minutes.

In the next round, he'll face Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, an upset 7-6 (4), 6-4 winner over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, the 10th seed.

Rafael Nadal, a 12-time winner in Barcelona, was knocked out by fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia in straight sets.

Other seeded winners included No. 3 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 14 Jordan Thompson of Australia and No. 16 Arthur Fils of France.

Other seeded players did not fare as well, with No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France and No. 9 Nicolas Jarry of Chile knocked out in straight sets.