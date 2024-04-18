Thursday, April 18, 2024
Stock market loses 150 more points
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 150.34 points, a negative change of 0.21 percent, closing at 70,333.32 points against 70,483.66 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 442,096,653 shares valu­ing Rs.16.034 billion were traded during the day as compared to 548,418,295 shares valuing Rs. 21.032 billion the last day. Some 359 companies trans­acted their shares in the stock market; 148 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 re­mained unchanged. The three top trading compa­nies were Pak Refinery with 39,117,872 shares at Rs.28.42 per share, Fauji Cement with 27,951,937 shares with Rs.20.34 per share and Kohinoor Spin­ning with 26,476,500 shares at Rs.4.98 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs.75.00 per share price, closing at Rs.7,600.00, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs.72.86 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,072.86.

