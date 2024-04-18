Thursday, April 18, 2024
'That'll be awesome,' Rohit Sharma on idea of Pakistan vs India Test series

Web Sports Desk
9:17 PM | April 18, 2024
India captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his support for the idea of playing a bilateral Test series against Pakistan.

Both arch-rivals last faced each other in the three-match ODI series in 2012-13 when the Pakistan team visited the neighboring country.

On the Club Prairie Fire podcast, co-hosted by Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, Rohit was asked: Don't you think India playing Pakistan regularly will be fantastic for Test cricket?"

The Indian skipper replied "I totally believe that! They are a good team." He added that he would "love" India and Pakistan to resume bilateral cricket on regular basis.

"They're a good team. They have got a superb bowling line-up. So it'll be a good contest especially if you play overseas conditions. That'll be awesome," he added.

