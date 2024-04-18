The human touch in a digital age: Why the future of work belongs to us

Last week, while catching up with a recent graduate, I was struck by a familiar worry etched on her young face. “Will all this AI around us now, reduce the job market?” she anxiously asked. This concern, fueled by headlines and sci-fi narratives, reflects a critical disconnect in the current corporate world – a disconnect from the very human element that drives progress: our potential.
In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, the specter of artificial intelligence looms large, casting shadows of uncertainty on traditional employment avenues. Yet, amidst the apprehension, lies an opportunity to redefine our approach to work and innovation. It’s not merely about the proliferation of AI, but rather how we harness its capabilities to augment human potential, fostering a symbiotic relationship between technology and workforce. But as we navigate this transformative era, it’s imperative to also recognize that the essence of progress lies not solely in technological advancements, but in our collective ability to adapt, evolve, and cultivate the human touch in an increasingly automated world.
Unleashing Human Potential: Digital Dexterity with a Human Touch
The truth is the future of work isn’t about AI or machines replacing the workforce; it’s about employing technology to empower and unleash the true potential of our people. Yes, automation will transform certain roles, but this disruption presents an opportunity to redefine what a successful workplace looks like, with people at the center.
Continuous Learning: Adapting to a Changing Landscape
This future of work demands a shift in mindset from many corporate leaders. Rigid hierarchies and cookie-cutter training programs are relics of the past. The successful companies of tomorrow will be those that embrace agility and customer-centricity. Gone are the days of siloed thinking; the future belongs to nimble organizations that cultivate a culture of continuous learning and swift decision-making. As a recent PwC survey aptly captures, 74% of global workers are eager to embrace new skills and adapt to changing terrains.
Lead with Heart: Cultivating a Workplace of Well-being and Purpose
But agility isn’t just about technical skills. It’s about nurturing an environment that values and prioritizes human well-being. Top talent today seeks more than just a paycheck; they crave purpose and belonging. Companies must move beyond token “perks” and build inclusive, supportive work environments that prioritize employee well-being. Consider this – only 11% of employees globally feel their work significantly contributes to their well-being – a statistic that demands immediate action.
Innovation: Powering Progress with Human Ingenuity
The key lies in unlocking the entrepreneurial spirit within your workforce. Studies show employees with this mindset are more likely to identify new opportunities and drive innovation (Journal of Business Venturing, 2021). Imagine a company that encourages diversity of thought, empowers calculated risk-taking, and empowers its people to innovate – not unlike Google’s celebrated intrapreneurship model.
Purpose with Passion: Impact on Environment, Health, Safety and Diversity
Technology is a tool, not an enemy. The future of work lies in leveraging technology to create a more human-centric workplace. Companies like Telenor Pakistan serve as an admirable example. They prioritize employee well-being, continuous learning, and advance a culture of innovation. Their commitment to a human-centric future is evident – from their award-winning diversity and inclusion initiatives to their employee development programs that boast an average of 49.6 learning hours per employee in 2023. They’re not merely adapting; they’re actively shaping a future of work where everyone thrives. Their work towards digital (and equal) empowerment has left a lasting impact on the industry itself, including many novelties introduced to the Pakistani talent industry over the decades.
The workplace is evolving, but the key to success lies in capitalizing on what makes us human. By prioritizing agility, customer focus, employee well-being, and unleashing the potential of its people, organizations can not only survive but thrive in the coming years. This future isn’t about simply surviving; it’s about seizing the human advantage and building a future of work where collaboration is the engine that drives success.
Let’s face it, the digital age is upon us. Automation is making its way through many industries. But instead of fearing it, let’s view it as a chance to rewrite the rules of work. We can leverage technology to free ourselves from mundane life tasks, sure - while allowing us to focus on what truly matters: our ingenuity, creativity, and ability to genuinely connect with people in our workspaces.
AREEJ KHAN
— The writer is CPO Telenor Pakistan. Areej Khan brings 19 years of experience in digital, eBusiness, people management and communications to her work. She remains a constant advocate of workplace inclusion and talent upskilling.