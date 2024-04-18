Those who donate blood to save precious lives are heroes: Shaukat Virk

Lahore - Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the flow of blood in our existence is a manifestation of the flow of life. The Hadith of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah Almighty be upon him) is guideline for us. “He saved life as if he had saved the whole of humanity”. Private welfare institutions are benefiting from Fatimid Foundation, for the survival and welfare of sick people, he said. The precious courage of children suffering from blood diseases to love their lives and defeat the disease is enviable. Those who donate their blood to save the precious lives of others are our heroes and assets. He was addressing a prestigious seminar on the occasion of Hemophilia Day under the auspices of Fatimid Foundation in Johor Town. Later, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk and Kashif Anwar inspected various departments of Fatimid Foundation. Honorable guests President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Kashif Anwar, Line Izhar Ahmed Siddiqui, Line Danish Siddiqui, Shahid, Trustee of Dr. AQ khan Hospital Trust Saeed Ahmad Malik, Colonel (R) Sharjeel of Fatimid Foundation and PRO Talat Mehmood also addressed the seminar. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that the purpose of celebrating World Hemophilia Day is to make a renewed commitment to tireless service to humanity. Life and death are in the power of Allah Almighty, but the Messiah of Fatimid Foundation is a ray of hope, so donors should give full financial support to such welfare institutions. President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Kashif Anwar said in his address that it is the constitutional duty of the government to provide modern health facilities to citizens, but due to poor priorities of the government, private institutions have to play their key role. Blood tests of couples for cousin marriage should be declared indispensable. Colonel Sharjeel welcomed the guests at the beginning and welcomed the participants and informed them about the performance of Fatimid Foundation.