Tobacco usage declines after decision on high taxes

ISLAMABAD - A notable decrease in consumption of cigarettes in Pakistan has been witnessed especially following the bold decision of the government to increase taxes and address the dual challenge of public health and revenue generation, says a fresh report.
“The government’s decision to increase taxes emerged as a pivotal strategy to address both public health concerns and revenue deficits,” the study furnished by the Capital Calling, a network of academic researchers and professionals. According to it, one in every 94 smokers has quit smoking after the price increase which has been proved right.
The government had finally agreed to increase taxes following persistent lobbying efforts by numerous anti-tobacco and social activists.
The FBR in a groundbreaking move had elevated the duty on tier-1 cigarettes from 130 rupees to 330 rupees, resulting in a significant net increase of 154 percent.
The FBR’s decision was aimed at increasing the revenue to Rs 200 billion from Rs 148 billion in the current fiscal year.
According to details, the study compiled after a survey conducted in major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar.
The voices of the surveyed smokers echoed a common sentiment - purchasing cigarettes had become financially burdensome, leading them to prioritize spending on essential needs like food and the education of their children.
The survey findings presented a compelling evidence in favour of the higher taxes - the tobacco industry was causing a staggering loss of approximately 620 billion rupees annually in terms of diseases including cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular disease, besides 337,500 deaths each year.