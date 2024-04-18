Top City scandal: Pak Army launches inquiry against ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army has launched a high-level inquiry against the former spymaster, DG ISI Lt Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed.

It was also learnt that the high-level inquiry would be headed by a serving major general of Pakistan Army.

Sources said Pakistan Army has started the inquiry by adhering to the practice of self-accountability within the institution

The inquiry would be conducted on the serious complaints by the owner of private housing society “ Top City “ against former powerful DG ISI.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the report made by the inquiry commission established to investigate the Faizabad sit-in holds no values as it is neither authentic nor reliable.

He made these comments after the Faizabad sit-in inquiry commission exonerated former Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed in its report.

In an TV interview Asif said “Faizabad commission was a joke as Generel (retd) Hamid and former army chief Gen (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa did not appear before the commission but only political workers like me did.”