Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

CARACAS - Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday he had ordered the closure of his country’s diplomatic missions in Ecuador after a raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito.
Maduro said he had ordered “diplomatic personnel to return to Venezuela immediately... until international law is restored in Ecuador.” He was speaking during a virtual summit of CELAC, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in which presidents from across the region are mulling possible sanctions against Ecuador. “We strongly condemn” the raid, said Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who currently chairs the bloc, describing the incident as “barbaric.”
Quito’s security forces stormed the Mexican embassy on April 5 to arrest former Ecuadoran vice president Jorge Glas, who is wanted on corruption charges and had been granted asylum by Mexico. Maduro demanded that Glas be freed from the maximum security prison where he is now being held and handed over to Mexico. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed creating a commission to review Glas’s health. The rare incursion on diplomatic territory sparked an international outcry, and led Mexico to break ties with Ecuador, pulling its diplomats out of the country.