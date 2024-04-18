We must work hard to achieve economic stability soon: PM

Shehbaz Sharif tells cabinet Saudi delegation impressed by briefings given by ministers n Special Court II (Anti-Terrorism) authorised to hear cases reported under Official Secrets Act.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Cabinet Wednesday directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to work out an effective strategy in coordination with the provincial governments for achieving the wheat procurement target.

While chairing the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed to take all possible steps to ensure that the farmers get full reward of their hard work. Acknowledging the endeavours of Federal Cabinet and relevant authorities with regard to the successful visit of Saudi delegation, the prime minister said the delegation was impressed by the preparatory work and comprehensive briefings by the Pakistani ministers and officials.

He also expressed special thanks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his keen interest in Pakistan, which led to a successful visit of the Saudi delegation. “ We must work hard with the same spirit and dedication to ensure the completion of projects under this Saudi investment in Pakistan,” he added. He warned that any obstacles or impediments in that regard would not be spared.

He reiterated the commitment to working day and night for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, as pledged to the people. “If we continue to work hard, we will soon achieve the goal of country’s development, prosperity and economic stability.”

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Education and Technical Training, approved the bill regarding the establishment of the Institute of Modern Sciences in Wah Cantonment.

The prime minister directed to form a committee to further improve the procedure for establishing new universities and higher education institutions, which would be headed by the Minister for Federal Education and Technical Training, while the Minister for Petroleum, the Minister of State for Information Technology and the Attorney General for Pakistan would be its members.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowed former ambassador Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry to receive the Commandeur de I’Ordre National Award from the Government of Cote D’Ivoire in recognition of his services.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, it gave its approval for the conversion of Accountability Court-VIII Karachi to Special Court (Customs, Taxation and Anti-Smuggling-II), Accountability Court-III Hyderabad to Banking Court Mirpur Khas, Accountability Court-III Sukkur to Banking Court, Ghotki and Accountability Court-IV Sukkur to Banking Court Shaheed Benazirabad.

On another recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the cabinet gave its consent for authorising the Special Court II (Anti-Terrorism) to hear cases reported under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. The Special Court II was given the authority in view of proceeding of the Special Court I judge on leave.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Labour, the Government of Qatar and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development regarding labour relations, labour inspections, and occupational safety and health.

It was told that currently 300,000 Pakistanis were working in Qatar, who were sending foreign exchange worth Rs 850 million to Pakistan. The cabinet also approved the Federal Public Private Policy of Pakistan 2023-2028 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Planning and Special Initiatives. In this regard, the prime minister stressed that through public-private partnership, the country’s economy could be strengthened, and directed all the ministries to submit their proposals in that regard. The cabinet also endorsed the decisions taken in its meeting held on April 4.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that the government would make no compromise on the security of the Chinese workers in Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Shanghai Electric Group led by Chairman Wu Lei, said that the government would ensure all possible facilitation of the Chinese investors to further expand the ongoing projects.

He urged the Chinese firms to switch the power plants from imported to the local coal and increase their investment in the coal mining sector.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the projects being executed by the Shanghai Electric Group.

Citing cordial and time-tested ties with China, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan desired to further promote its friendly ties and strengthen economic partnership with the country.

The Shanghai Electric Group is currently working on Thar Coal mine development and a 1320MW coal power project.

It was told that the Shanghai Electric Group was one of the biggest firms engaged under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan. The Thar Coal projects executed by the Group were annually saving around $400 million.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Thar Coal Block 1 Power Generation Company Meng Donghai, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Energy Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb and relevant senior officers.

Saudi delegation’s visit to help bring huge investment in Pakistan: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, said investment worth billions of dollars, was expected as a result of recent visit by the Saudi delegation.

Commending the endeavours of federal cabinet and relevant authorities over the successful visit, he said the Saudi delegation was impressed by the preparations of Pakistani ministers and officials.

He also expressed special thanks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for special interest in Pakistan, which led to a successful visit by the Saudi delegation.

“We must ensure the completion of this investment in Pakistan with the same spirit and dedication,” he added. He warned that no obstacles or hindrances in this regard, will be spared.

He also reiterated the commitment to working day and night for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, as pledged to the people.

“If we continue to work hard, we will soon achieve Pakistan’s development, prosperity, and economic stability.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister also extended Eid greetings to the participants and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity due to the blessings of Ramazan.

Development of Balochistan, among govt’s top priorities: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that the development and prosperity of Balochistan province were among the top priorities of the government.

He stressed upon maximum utilization of the natural resources in the province so that it could be used for its development and said that in that regard, the Federal Government was taking all possible steps.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, different matters pertaining to the province were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affair Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal and Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, a PML-N leader.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief over the recent rain related losses and assured that the Federal Government was supporting the provincial government in the rehabilitation of the affected people.

He maintained that the Federal Government would also provide all-out support to the provincial government in the promotion of education, adding that the network of Danish Schools was being expanded to the province.