Workshop focuses to introduce new courses on food system transformation

ISLAMABAD - Re­searchers and experts have a two-day have emphasized the crucial role of academia and NAEAC in enhancing understanding of food systems and transforming Paki­stan’s food systems and called for adopting robust approaches to im­prove understanding of food sys­tems.

The National Consultation Workshop on Introducing New Courses on Food System Transfor­mation in Pakistan was organized by the National Agriculture Educa­tion Accreditation Council (NAE­AC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), in collabora­tion with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) with a commitment towards achieving SDG 2 i.e. zero hunger and enhanc­ing food security.

Pakistani universities and High­er Educational Institutions con­vened to discuss the critical need for the integration of Food Sys­tems and Food Systems Transfor­mation into the curriculum of Pa­kistan’s universities, focusing on agriculture and food sciences.

At the workshop’s opening, Prof. Dr Fayyaz-ul Hassan Sahi, Chair­man NAEAC, emphasized the cru­cial role of academia and NAE­AC in enhancing understanding of food systems and transform­ing Pakistan’s food systems. He ex­pressed strong support and tech­nical guidance from NAEAC to make this possible and highlight­ed the alignment of these efforts with NAEAC’s vision to improve academic curriculum of agricul­ture and food science related de­gree programmes.

Farrah Naz, Country Director at GAIN, discussed the importance of adopting robust approaches to improve understanding of food systems and their transformation. She emphasized the role of NAE­AC, HEC, and PARC as key partners in creating an enabling environ­ment for food systems transfor­mation and improving food secu­rity in the country.

Faiz Rasool, Head of Policy & Ad­vocacy at GAIN, outlined the key objectives of the workshop, in­cluding designing innovative cur­riculum modules, providing fac­ulty training, and promoting interdisciplinary research collab­orations to address food systems challenges.

Dr. Ghulam Sadiq Afridi, Member Social Sciences Division (PARC), highlighted the significance of ad­vocating for food systems trans­formation in higher education and beyond. He emphasized the need for a robust framework to assess the impact of curriculum changes and educational initiatives, as well as the importance of tools like the Pakistan Food Systems Dashboard.

The chief guest, Dr. Ghulam Mu­hammad Ali, Chairman of PARC, emphasized the workshop’s role in bringing together stakeholders such as academia, government, non-governmental organizations, and international partners to dis­cuss course outlines, finalize ac­tion plans, and ensure alignment with national and international standards.