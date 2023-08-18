Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

10 killed in light plane crash on street in Malaysia

Agencies
August 18, 2023
International

KUALA LUMPUR-A light plane crashed into a street in Malaysia’s central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief said. “For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists -- one in a car and one on a motorcycle -- also perished together with the eight on board the plane,” Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP.
Malaysia’s civil aviation authority said in a statement that six passengers and two flight crew were on board the aircraft when it crashed, though it did not confirm any casualties. It also said that a safety probe would be launched following the incident.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023