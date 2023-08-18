11 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 11 accused besides recovering over 2 kg hashish, 112 bottles of liquor, 12 liters of liquor and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesperson, Taxila police held Asadullah for having 1200 grams hashish. Race Course police rounded up Abdul Rehman for carrying 1200 grams hashish. Gungmandi police in their operation netted Shahid for possessing 220 grams hashish. Sadiqabad, Kahuta, Wah Cantt, R.A. Bazar and Gungmandi police held Imran, Zeeshan, Muhammad Husnain, Muhammad Naveed, Yasir Mehmood, Amjad, Tamoor and Afsar Khan and recovered 112 bottles of liquor and 12 litres of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.