61pc fail exam for trade officers post in Pak missions

ISLAMABAD - Showing a dismal performance, a big chunk of 61.45 percent officers of various cadres and candidates from private sector have failed written exam for the appointment to the post of trade officers in various Pakistani missions abroad.

Out of total 262 candidates appeared in the written examination for posting in 40 missions abroad as trade officers, 161 (61.45pc) have failed and only 101 candidates have passed it, official source told The Nation.

The candidates from various cadres, including Secretariat Group, Trade Promotion Service, Economist Group, Pakistan Administrative Service, Trade Promotion Service, Pakistan Customs Service, Office Management Group and Inland Revenue Service. Candidates from private sectors also participated in the written examination.

All candidates from Secretariat Group, Trade Promotion Service and Economist Group have failed the examination. The highest number of 35 candidate (46.4pc) who qualify the written examination were from commerce and trade group. Out of 56 officers of Commerce and Trade Group, 21 failed, while 35 candidates have passed the exam.

In percentage term Pakistan Administrative Service grabbed the highest pass rate of 56.5 percent (13 candidates). All five candidates of Secretariat Group, four candidates of Trade Promotion Service and four candidates of the Economist group have failed the exam. Out of 87 Inland Revenue Service candidates, 57 have failed the examination and 30 candidates (34.5pc) have qualified.

Of the total 51 candidates of Pakistan Customs Service appeared in examination 37 have filed while 14 candidates have qualified. Out of 23 candidates of Pakistan Administrative Service 10 have failed while 13 have passed. Of 16 candidates of Office Management Group, 11 failed and 5 have passed, the source said.

Three candidates of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service participated in the examination where only one succeeded. Out of 11 candidates from private sector appeared in the examination, only two have qualified.

Candidates passing the written test will have a psychological test and interviews. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has formed an interview board headed by the Minister of Commerce. After the interviews, the recommendations will be sent to the Prime Minister for approval.

According to the source, eight trade officers will be appointed abroad on the post of grade 20, nine trade officers will be appointed on grade 19 posts and 23 on grade 18 posts. In the vacancies, 10 percent quota has been reserved for overseas Pakistanis and private sector. Trade officers will be appointed in Sydney, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Jakarta, Riyadh, Washington, London, Kandahar, Tokyo, New Delhi, Bangkok, New York, Madrid and Jeddah, the sources said.