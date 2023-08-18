AG warns against negligence in state cases, stresses timely response to courts

Peshawar - Advocate General Amir Javed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has emphasized that negligence by concerned officials will not be tolerated in state cases. Delays in submitting comments to courts often lead to petitions being decided against government departments. He made these remarks during a meeting with Focal Persons from provincial departments, stressing that the Advocate General’s office will forward the attitude of relevant departments due to submission delays before the courts.

The lack of coordination between provincial departments and the Advocate General’s office has led to problems. Amir Javed urged the creation of a comprehensive plan for collectively handling state cases. He assured the Focal Persons of addressing their problems with competent authorities.

Additional Advocate Generals Danyal Chamkani and Jalaluddin Akbar Garha were also present. Despite thousands of pending petitions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa courts, the office faces issues due to non-submission of comments by government respondents. Amir Javed stated that numerous Contempt of Court proceedings are underway against government officials, and urged implementing court orders before such proceedings to uphold the law’s supremacy.

Amir Javed noted that around six thousand petitions favored the provincial government in the last six months. He directed Law officers to submit comments promptly, warning of potential actions if records are not maintained. He also instructed the Advocate General’s office to collaborate with law officers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for efficient court proceedings.