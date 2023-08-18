Al Nisa Forum inaugurated at ANF HQ

Rawalpindi-The Secretariat of the AL-NISA Forum has been formally inaugurated at HQ ANF on Thursday. Other vital initiatives by ANF to protect gender equity in all its facets include the construction of women’s hostels, daycare centers, exclusive Ladies’ Common Rooms in all establishments, the constitution of an Anti-Harassment Committee headed by the Senior Most Lady Officer, the establishment of Women’s Career Planning Cell and focused efforts to enhance their professional capacities.

In its journey towards women empowerment, ANF acknowledges the contributions and support rendered by the U.S. Embassy Islamabad Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) and UNDP in formulating “ANF Gender Strategy & Advocacy Plan 2022-2027” and other related initiatives.

ANF looks forward to undertaking multi-faceted initiatives on women’s empowerment through its strong partnership with INL and other international partners.