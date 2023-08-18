Ali Mardan Domki picked as Balochistan caretaker CM

Ali Mardan Domki has been selected as the caretaker chief minister for Balochistan by a parliamentary panel and a summary in this regard has been approved by Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar.

Domki belongs to Lahri area of Balochistan and is the son of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki who was a senator from 1975 to 1977.

The agreement over the interim chief minister came during the second round of the parliamentary committee today as the deadlock between the outgoing provincial government and the opposition of the dissolved Balochistan Assembly persisted over the candidate.

The first meeting of the parliamentary committee formed by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali for the appointment of caretaker chief minister ended without a result on Thursday night.

The panel formed for the selection of caretaker chief minister included Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Muhammad Nawaz Kakar, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, and Younis Zehri.

According to the sources, Achakzai, Zehri, Siddiqui, and Kakar participated in the meeting of the parliamentary committee called on Thursday night, but failed to reach a consensus.

The sources said that the committee discussed the names of Ali Hasan Zehri, Naseer Ahmed Bizenjo, Ali Mardan Domki, and Usman Badini for the caretaker chief minister.

However, in their second round of consultations they agreed on Domki's name.