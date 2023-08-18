Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Arrest of Imran Khan

August 18, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Irrespective of the vindictive­ness of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who during his tenure as prime minister derived sadis­tic pleasure in the humiliation and suffering of his political op­ponents, confining them in death cells, etc., propriety and civility demand that the former PM be given a better class in prison. 

The office and dignity of the prime minister’s office must be acknowledged and respected. Let the law take its course. This sys­tematic cycle of humiliating and belittling politicians who have held the highest elected constitu­tional public office must end. We have a history of mistreating our politicians, starting from the ha­rassment of Madre Millat Fatima Jinnah, who was subjected to a malicious campaign by Ayub Jun­ta, questioning her loyalty, to the hanging of an elected PM in a ju­dicial murder, and forcing the likes of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy to proceed on forced exile, etc. Paki­stan was created by politicians of integrity, yet many of them were banned from politics by Ayub Khan under the EBDO in 1958. The political engineering process started, and Jinnah’s modern dem­ocratic welfare state, which guar­anteed equal rights to all citizens, was reduced to a dictatorship. 

Jaranwala incident: A tragic reminder of the need for tolerance

Pakistan suffered the humiliation of defeat and surrender in 1971 because we wavered away from Jinnah’s vision, where the Constitu­tion was to be the supreme law and all institutions of the state were to work within their confined roles. Sanity must prevail, and this cycle of vengeance must be replaced by constitutional rule.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023