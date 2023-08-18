Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

BISE announces last date of submission of affiliation fee for academic year 2023

STAFF REPORT
August 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad has announced on Thursday that for private High Schools, Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges affiliated with BISE Shaheed Benazirabad, the last date for submission of renewal and fresh affiliation fee for the 2022-2023 session is fixed at September 11, 2023. The announcement said that after the expiry of date, the fee would be Rs 500 from 12 September 18, Rs 1000 from 19 Sept to 25 Sept and Rs 2000 from 26 Sept to October 2, 2023 as late for the registration forms.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023