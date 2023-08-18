Chairman CII terms Jaranwala incident as extremely tragic

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr. Qibla Ayaz has termed the Jaranwala incident as extremely tragic and against the teachings of Islam.

Talking to News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan today, he said Islam guarantees full freedom to followers of all faiths and the same principle has been embodied in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Qibla Ayaz said Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam was a blessing for the whole universe who spread the message of respect for all human beings.

Underlining the gross violations of rights of minorities in India, he said minorities are enjoying more rights in Pakistan as state and society have never patronized violence against minorities.

Qibla Ayaz said in India, minorities are being persecuted due to Hindutva policies of the ruling Modi regime but in Pakistan if any single extremist incident occurs, it is condemned across the country by people as well as government.

The Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology said that the states must ensure that no one should be allowed to take law into their hands and those responsible of committing such crimes should be brought to justice.