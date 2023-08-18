CM urges doctors to ensure prompt check-ups of patients

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited the Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi along with Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir and in­spected medical facilities, as well as the cleanliness situa­tion, at the new emergency. He also delved into the matter of timely medical check-ups, par­ticularly after some patients expressed concerns about delays in both check-ups and X-ray procedures, partly at­tributed to the absence of cer­tain doctors and staff. The CM instructed doctors to ensure prompt check-ups for patients, emphasizing that there should be no delays in patient check-ups in emergencies, even by a moment. The provision of free medications to patients should be ensured without fail; he added and ordered the swift completion of patient registra­tions at the reception counter.

TOP PRIORITY TO TIMELY COMPLETION OF ONGOING PROJECTS

A delegation led by Ms Jing­min Huang, Director of the Wa­ter and Urban Development Sector at the Asian Develop­ment Bank (ADB), called on caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Thursday. Both discussed the collaborative efforts be­tween the Asian Development Bank and Punjab and agreed to enhance cooperation across various sectors including ag­riculture, farm-to-market roads, water resource man­agement and urban devel­opment. Mohsin Naqvi ar­ticulated that the ADB stands as a paramount partner in Punjab’s journey towards development and prosperity. Highlighting the priority of timely completion of ongoing projects with the ADB sup­port, particularly in the do­mains of agriculture, water management and urban de­velopment, he expressed an earnest desire for enhanced cooperation. Moreover, there exists a strategic initiative to expand the scope of green projects across the entirety of Punjab, bolstered by ADB’s support; the CM said and ex­pressed gratitude towards ADB for its urban amenities im­provement program in cities.