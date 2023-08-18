CM urges doctors to ensure prompt check-ups of patients

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited the Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi along with Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir and inspected medical facilities, as well as the cleanliness situation, at the new emergency. He also delved into the matter of timely medical check-ups, particularly after some patients expressed concerns about delays in both check-ups and X-ray procedures, partly attributed to the absence of certain doctors and staff. The CM instructed doctors to ensure prompt check-ups for patients, emphasizing that there should be no delays in patient check-ups in emergencies, even by a moment. The provision of free medications to patients should be ensured without fail; he added and ordered the swift completion of patient registrations at the reception counter.
TOP PRIORITY TO TIMELY COMPLETION OF ONGOING PROJECTS
A delegation led by Ms Jingmin Huang, Director of the Water and Urban Development Sector at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Thursday. Both discussed the collaborative efforts between the Asian Development Bank and Punjab and agreed to enhance cooperation across various sectors including agriculture, farm-to-market roads, water resource management and urban development. Mohsin Naqvi articulated that the ADB stands as a paramount partner in Punjab’s journey towards development and prosperity. Highlighting the priority of timely completion of ongoing projects with the ADB support, particularly in the domains of agriculture, water management and urban development, he expressed an earnest desire for enhanced cooperation. Moreover, there exists a strategic initiative to expand the scope of green projects across the entirety of Punjab, bolstered by ADB’s support; the CM said and expressed gratitude towards ADB for its urban amenities improvement program in cities.