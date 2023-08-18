Commissioner orders crackdown to prevent smog

MULTAN - Multan Division Commissioner En­gineer Amir Khattak Thursday di­rected officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against production units and smoke emitting vehicles causing environmental pol­lution and smog.

Presiding over a meeting regarding precautionary measures to prevent smog in the district here, he directed officers to form special teams for launching a crackdown against smog emitting vehicles and production units. He said that special task had been given to deputy commissioners of the division for this purpose.

The commissioner said that pro­vincial government was paying spe­cial focus on the issue and directed to ensure strict action against violators. He directed officers concerned to register FIRs against the farmers in­volved in burning remaining of crops, the brick kiln owners using old tech­nology instead of latest zigzag tech­nology. He also asked Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to start a special crackdown against the citizens burning garbage.