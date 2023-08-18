CPO Safe City instructs CTO to print driving licences with modern techniques

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic chaired a meeting at Safe City on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, AIG General and Development and SSP Logistics. He said that CPO Safe City/ Traffic issued appropriate instructions regarding aligning the printing of driving licenses with modern technical systems and maintaining the existing procedure.

Additionally, he further directed the officials to improve the efficiency of drone cameras and their SOPs. The meeting also deliberated on matters related to traffic and reiterated the enforcement of traffic laws, emphasizing the need to reduce the rate of recurring offenses and increase penalties for repeat offenders of traffic violations.

Furthermore, a focus was placed on expediting the collection of previously issued fines. CPO Safe City/ Traffic stated that the objective of addressing the repetition of traffic violations is to decrease the incidence of traffic accidents.