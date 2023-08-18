Dist-level meeting promotes inclusive sanitation, engages key stakeholders

Mardan - In a major effort to promote Citywide Inclusive Sanitation (CWIS) policy, a District-level consultative meeting held on Thursday, bringing together key stakeholders and decision-makers.

The objective of the meeting was to identify sanitation-related gaps and solutions to the identified gaps and identify the necessary actions to ensure the effective implementation of CWIS for the betterment of the city’s sanitation system. The interactive meeting, organized by FANSA Pakistan-IRSP, aimed to foster collaboration and cooperation among various stakeholders to address the critical sanitation challenges faced by our district/city.

Recognizing the significance of inclusive and sustainable sanitation practices, the event drew participation from representatives of government relevant bodies, local authorities, civil society organizations, and media. During the consultative meeting, a detailed mapping exercise was conducted to identify the gaps in sanitation policy.

This mapping will play a crucial role in developing a comprehensive approach that encompasses the diverse perspectives and expertise required to achieve the desired outcomes.

By engaging all relevant stakeholders, the district/city local government hopes to build a strong alliance that can effectively address issues related to sanitation infrastructure, waste management, hygiene practices, and access to sanitation services. The collaborative efforts will facilitate the implementation of inclusive policies that prioritize the needs of marginalized communities and promote equitable access to clean and safe sanitation facilities.

A wide range of multi sector representatives attended the interactive meeting such as Aqela Sumbul President Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Junaid Mandori Chairman District Coordination Council (DCC), Nusrat Ara Coordinator District Reconciliation Committee (DRC), advocates and representatives from civil society and trade unions.