Elections within 90 days mandatory, asserts PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that elections within 90 days af­ter the dissolution of the assemblies were mandatory. The PPP statement came minutes after the Election Com­mission of Pakistan said the general elections in the country will not be possible within 90 days.

“Elections in 90 days are constitu­tionally necessary,” PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said. He added: “Pakistan People’s Party wants general elections under the constitu­tion. New constituencies for general elections are not a constitutional re­quirement.” The ECP however, said the delimitation process would take at least four months. The ECP also issued a notification to the effect. A meeting of the electoral watchdog was held earlier with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair. The meeting decided to conduct fresh delimitations across the country for the general elections.

The meeting decided that elec­tions would be held under the new delimitations and also announced the schedule for the new delimita­tions. “The delimitation process will be completed in about four months, hence the general elections will not be held within 90 days,” said the ECP statement. The final publication of the delimitations will be on December 14.

Yesterday, a 16-member caretaker cabinet of the federal government took oath in Islamabad. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath. The federal ministers, who took oath, in­clude Murtaza Solangi, Dr Umar Saif, Sarfraz Bugti, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Gohar Ejaz, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Jamal Shah, Dr Nadeem Jan, Aneeq Ahmed, Muhammad Sami, Ahmed Irfan, and Anwar Ali Haider.

The caretaker government faces daunting challenges in maintaining law and order, neutrality, and ensuring economic stability before the country heads to the polls. Since Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took an oath of office on August 14, the government has jacked up fuel prices by upto Rs 20 per litre, raising fears of further inflation while the rupee has depreciated against the greenback by over six rupees. The security situation also needs urgent attention