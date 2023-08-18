EPD seals 18 industrial units, imposes Rs5.2m fine

LAHORE - The Environment Protection De­partment (EPD) sealed 18 industrial units and imposed over Rs 5.2 mil­lion fine besides registering FIRs over pollution during an ongoing drive to control smog. To control smog and air pollution, the EPD has started to take strict action and an­nounced to charge fines on viola­tions of the industrial and traffic rules. The EPD teams raided facto­ries in northern Lahore engaged in burning expired batteries in indus­trial units and surrounding areas, and sealed units. EPD Director Naseem-ur-Reman told APP that ahead of the winter season, heavy smog and air pollution might cre­ate an alarming situation in Punjab and especially in Lahore. There­fore, keeping in view the situation, the EPD was making round-the-clock efforts, he added.