Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

EPD seals 18 industrial units, imposes Rs5.2m fine

Our Staff Reporter
August 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Environment Protection De­partment (EPD) sealed 18 industrial units and imposed over Rs 5.2 mil­lion fine besides registering FIRs over pollution during an ongoing drive to control smog. To control smog and air pollution, the EPD has started to take strict action and an­nounced to charge fines on viola­tions of the industrial and traffic rules. The EPD teams raided facto­ries in northern Lahore engaged in burning expired batteries in indus­trial units and surrounding areas, and sealed units. EPD Director Naseem-ur-Reman told APP that ahead of the winter season, heavy smog and air pollution might cre­ate an alarming situation in Punjab and especially in Lahore. There­fore, keeping in view the situation, the EPD was making round-the-clock efforts, he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023