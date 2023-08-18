Etihad Garden Phase II hosts event

LAHORE-Etihad Garden Phase II, Rahim Yar Khan, the premier residential community, proudly presented an awe-inspiring event, the “Grand Fireworks and Family Gala,” to mark the celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day. The event, held at Phase 2 of Etihad Garden, showcased an evening of joy, togetherness, and patriotism.

The event, which took place on 13th of August, illuminated the night sky with a breathtaking display of fireworks that left attendees mesmerized. Families and individuals from across the city gathered to partake in the festivities, creating a vibrant atmosphere of unity and national pride. Attendees were treated to a delightful array of activities, including a food court offering a diverse range of culinary delights, a dedicated kids’ area to keep the younger guests entertained, and a public event with free entry, ensuring that the celebrations were accessible to all members of the community.

Managing Director, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir along with group directors, Chaudhry Faisal Munir, Chaudhry Sohail Munir and Chaudhry Raheel Munir, extended their heartfelt wishes for a joyous Independence Day celebration and congratulated management upon making the event a success.

Adnan Khalil, Project Head Sales at Etihad Garden Rahim Yar Khan, remarked, “As we celebrate the spirit of independence, Etihad Garden takes immense pride in providing a platform for families to come together and enjoy a wonderful evening filled with excitement and entertainment. Our ‘Grand Fireworks and Family Gala’ is a testament to the unity and harmony that defines our community.”