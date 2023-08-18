Fesco SDO among five suspended over involvement in power theft

FAISALABAD - A sub-divisional officer (SDO) and four officials of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) were suspended over their involvement in power theft.

FESCO Spokesperson Tahir Sheikh said that Chairman FESCO Malik Tehseen Awan received in­formation that SDO Muhammad Kashif Manzoor, Linemen Zille Husnain, Muhammad Abbas, Mu­hammad Umar and Zaheer Abbas of Lalian City Sub Division were in­volved in power theft at a local fac­tory. On the direction of Chairman Malik Tehseen, General Manager Customer Services suspended the officials and directed them to re­port at Mianwali circle.