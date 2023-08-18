Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fesco SDO among five suspended over involvement in power theft

Our Staff Reporter
August 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  A sub-divisional officer (SDO) and four officials of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) were suspended over their involvement in power theft. 

FESCO Spokesperson Tahir Sheikh said that Chairman FESCO Malik Tehseen Awan received in­formation that SDO Muhammad Kashif Manzoor, Linemen Zille Husnain, Muhammad Abbas, Mu­hammad Umar and Zaheer Abbas of Lalian City Sub Division were in­volved in power theft at a local fac­tory. On the direction of Chairman Malik Tehseen, General Manager Customer Services suspended the officials and directed them to re­port at Mianwali circle.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023