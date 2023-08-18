Friday, August 18, 2023
Five electrocuted in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali

Web Desk
10:17 AM | August 18, 2023
National

Five people were electrocuted in Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan Friday.

As per details, five people including a couple, two children and a guest lost their lives after receiving an electric shock.

The bodies were moved to a nearby hospital, while as per initial reports, the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained.

Earlier, three people including a toddler died from electrocution in separate incidents as rain struck Pakpattan, Punjab.

According to details, a 30-year-old youth lost his life after an electric shock in Sabzi Mandi area of Pakpattan, while a two-year-old girl received shock after she touched a power cable.

Separately in village 67, a 32 years old man lost his life after receiving electric shock.

