Former Nespak MD conferred Civil Award

LAHORE-Dr Tahir Masood, former Managing Director NESPAK, has been conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in the field of engineering by the President of Pakistan. The investiture ceremony for the award will be held on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024. Dr Tahir Masood remained the President and Managing Director of NESPAK from 2018 to 2023. He is an outstanding professional by any standard. During his career spanning over thirty nine years, he has made significant contributions to diverse projects of vital importance in Pakistan and abroad. A diehard Civil Engineer by profession, Dr Masood is well-versed with the various disciplines of engineering and carries a diverse work record of over three decades in corporate management, project management, geotechnical, hydro & thermal power engineering and dams. During his illustrious career, he has worked on many mega projects of national and international importance.