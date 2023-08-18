Gilani condemns Jaranwala incident

LAHORE - In a strong condemnation of the Jaranwala incident, former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani termed the incident a conspiracy against interfaith harmony. In a message issued on Thursday, Gillani asserted that this disturbing event was an affront to the nation’s commitment to diversity and tolerance. Gillani passionately stressed that all minorities in Pakistan hold equal rights and absolute freedom to practice
their faith in their places of worship. He urged law enforcement agencies to swiftly identify and bring the perpetrators responsible for this vile act to justice. In a gesture of unity and solidarity, he conveyed a message of peace and love on behalf of the entire nation to the Christian community.