Gilani condemns Jaranwala incident

LAHORE - In a strong condemnation of the Jaranwala incident, former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani termed the in­cident a conspiracy against interfaith harmony. In a message issued on Thursday, Gillani asserted that this dis­turbing event was an affront to the nation’s commitment to diversity and tolerance. Gillani passionately stressed that all minorities in Paki­stan hold equal rights and absolute freedom to practice

their faith in their places of worship. He urged law en­forcement agencies to swift­ly identify and bring the perpetrators responsible for this vile act to justice. In a gesture of unity and solidar­ity, he conveyed a message of peace and love on behalf of the entire nation to the Christian community.