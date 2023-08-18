Gold rate up by Rs1,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs225,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs223,800 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,029 to Rs192,901 from Rs191,872 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs176,826 from Rs175,883, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,900 from $1,905, the association reported