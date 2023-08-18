Govt misses target as budget deficit soars to Rs6.5 trillion in FY23

ISLAMABAD-The government has missed the budget deficit target as it was recorded at Rs6.5 trillion (7.7 percent of the GDP) mainly due to the increase in expenditures amid massive hike in interest payment and decline in tax collection during previous fiscal year (FY23).

The country’s expenditures were recorded at Rs16.2 trillion as compared to the revenues of Rs9.6 trillion, making a deficit of Rs6.5 trillion or 7.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) during the previous financial year. Primary balance, which is the difference between government’s revenue and its non-interest expenditure, has recorded a deficit of Rs690 billion or 0.8 percent of the GDP during the period under review.

The government has missed the budget deficit target during the previous fiscal year. The government had set the budget deficit target at Rs5.9 trillion or 7 percent of the GDP for FY23. However it was recorded at 6.5 trillion or 7.7 percent of the GDP. The budget deficit has widened due to massive increase in expenditures and lower tax collection. The federal government has missed the annual tax target by Rs496 billion and collected Rs7.15 trillion in the outgoing fiscal year due to a steep decline in imports and slowdown of the economy. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) provisionally collected Rs7.144 trillion in taxes against the target of Rs7.640 trillion. The target was missed by Rs496 billion despite the imposition of nearly Rs800 billion in additional taxes, including a mini-budget introduced in February this year. Another reason behind the massive budget deficit was provinces’ failure in recording desired budget surplus. The provinces were supposed to give a budget surplus of Rs459 billion. However, they have a budget surplus of Rs154.6 billion.

In expenditures, interest payment has once again increased massively, as it cost Rs5.8 trillion. The government has paid interest worth Rs5.071 trillion on domestic loans and Rs759.9 billion on foreign loans. Meanwhile, defence spending has remained at Rs1.585 trillion. The spending on development expenditures including federal as well as provincial remained at Rs1.89 trillion in the year 2022-23. In other expenditures, the government has paid Rs666.3 billion as pension payment, Rs634 billion on running of civil government expenditures, Rs1.08 trillion as subsidy and Rs988 trillion as grants to others.

Of the total revenues of Rs9.633 trillion, the government collected around Rs1.814 trillion as non-tax revenues during the period under review. In non-tax revenues, the government had collected Rs144.68 billion as mark-up on public sector entities, Rs68.67 billion as dividend, Rs371.2 billion as surplus profit of the State Bank of Pakistan, Rs84.6 billion as profit of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Rs21.1 billion as defence, Rs34.5 billion as passport fee and Rs23.08 billion as discount remained on crude oil, Rs120.3 billion as royalties on gas and oil, Rs27.7 billion as windfall levy against crude oil, Rs580 billion as petroleum levy and Rs148 billion through other sources. The four provincial governments recorded a budget surplus of Rs154.6 billion during the FY2023, as their expenditures remained at Rs5.144 trillion as compared to the revenues of Rs5.299 trillion.