Govt to fully use SIFC for uplift agenda: PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said that the government would ensure full use of the forum of Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC) to carry for­ward the development agenda.

Terming the SIFC a ray of hope for Pakistan's economic development, the prime minister said the govern­ment would focus on development of different sectors under the Council's umbrella.

Addressing a meeting held here in connection with the working of SIFC, the prime minister said the caretak­er government during its short ten­ure would fully devote all its ener­gies to the stability and progress of the economy. He direct­ed to harmonize the reg­ulatory structure with the contemporary inter­national requirements to improve the energy sector. He said Pakistan had vast potential for foreign investments in the fields of agriculture, mining and minerals, in­formation technology, energy and defence pro­duction. During the meet­ing, Secretary SIFC Jahan­zeb Khan and Secretary Implementation Jameel Ahmed Qureshi briefed the prime minister about the steps taken to bol­ster foreign direct invest­ment. The PM was also apprised about the whole of government approach under SIFC to increase the foreign investment by facilitating investors. The meeting was further informed that under the forum, the government would provide one win­dow facility to the inves­tors for different proj­ects. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Jahanzeb Khan and Jamil Ahmed Qureshi for bring­ing investment in the country, adding the SIFC would play a vital role in improving the economy.