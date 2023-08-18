IBA CED inaugurates iVentures

KARACHI-IBA Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) inaugurated iVentures on Thursday during IBA Orientation Gala 2023. Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, graced the ceremony as chief guest and was accompanied by Dr Lalarukh Ejaz, Director IBA CED, Dr. Asad Ilyas, Registrar IBA, and Ms Maheen Ghauri, Dean Office of Students Affairs. IVentures is first of its kind initiative in the history of IBA. The students will be able to showcase their ventures three days in a semester where they will sell their products and services and build networks for the growth of their startups. Speaking with students and parents, Dr. Zaidi appreciated the efforts of IBA CED for promoting student entrepreneurship and wished the best of luck