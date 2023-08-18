ICP held 15 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 15 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Imran and recovered 25 litres of liquor from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Adnan and recovered 220 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Abbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Ijaz Ahmed and recovered 580 gram heroin from his possession.

Moreover, the Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Aneel and Ghazi Muhammad and recovered 12 litres of alcohol and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. The Koral police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ishfaq and recovered 1210 gram heroin from his possession.

Furthermore, the Kirpa police team arrested four accused namely Naveed Khalid, Rafi Ullah Khan, Waqar Ahmed and Khayyam Hussain and recovered four pistols with ammunition from their possession.

During a crackdown against absconders and proclaimed offenders, police teams also arrested two absconders from various areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. He further said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and the performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police Anti robbery and dacoity unit (ARDU) police team arrested four wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, weapons with ammunition and motorbikes used in crime from their possession, he added.

Following these directions, Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Saif Ullah, Ajmal Khan, Muhammad Imran, and Hamza Rasheed.

Police team also recovered snatched cash, five mobile phones, weapons with ammunition and two motorbikes used in crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

Also, a team of Koral police station has arrested three wanted members of bike lifter gangs involved in numerous bike theft activities and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Following these directions, the Koral police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a former jailbird bike lifter gang involved in numerous theft activities. The accused were identified as Arslan, Mushtaq and Shahzad. Police team also recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation the arrested accused confessed to being involved in numerous theft incidents in various areas of the city.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team’s efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.